The Ghana Embassy in Beijing has given a sum of 50,000RMD, (GHc 39,500 in cedi equivalent) to the National Union of Ghana Student NUGS-CHINA for the procurement of food and protective items for its distressed members in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak which has claimed 213 lives and hospitalized more than 9000.

This initiative was taken in response to challenges that were raised by Chapter’s representatives during a four-hour meeting held on the 29th of January, 2020 between the Ghana embassy, the National Executive Council, and representatives of NUGS-CHINA.

This is the second time that Ghanaian students in China are receiving support from the Ghana Embassy in China since the outbreak of the virus in China.

Ghanaian students living in the coronavirus-stricken Chinese city of Wuhan earlier benefitted from a 10,000 RMB (GHS8,000 in estimate) support to enable them to procure food and other supplies.

The amount was from the China chapter of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS-China) and the Ghana Embassy in China.

According to a press release from NUGS-China, directives from the Embassy directed that “30,000RMB of the disbursed amount is to be given to Chapters in Hubei Province. Hubei Province is the epicentre of the disease and is also where the lockdown is severest. The remaining 20000RMB is to be committed to the NUGS-China “NKWA NA ƐHIA” fund, created to provide support for all other chapters outside of Hubei Province.”

The statement also indicated that all Ghanaian students in their respective cities were safe from the virus.

However, some students were unable to leave their places of residence to go buy some basic needs like food and water due to a shortage of nose masks.

According to the statement, at the end of the meeting that was chaired by H.E. Edward Boateng, Ghana’s Ambassador to China, the Embassy Officials promised to channel all the concerns raised by chapter Executives to Accra and respond accordingly.

The Union called on all stakeholders to send donations; in cash or kind to help provide adequate support for all members under their watch.

The statement finally expressed gratitude to the Government of Ghana for the support and asked all students in China to be cautious as they work to keep them safe.

“NUGS-China is grateful to the Government of Ghana, The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, and the Ghana Mission in China for such a kind gesture.”

“We would like to assure our members that the Union is going to do whatever it can to collaborate with the Embassy to ensure their safety. We, however, caution each individual to be extra careful in these coming days. The spread of the disease, although stabilizing, is still contagious. Members are admonished to follow the safety precautions, stay calm and be of good cheer.”

Click here for the full details of the statement