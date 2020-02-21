The 21 suspected members of separatists group, Homeland Study Group Foundation arrested in the Volta Region have been remanded by a circuit court in Accra.

All of them have been charged with participation in the campaign of a prohibited organization and attending a meeting of the organization.

The accused persons comprising 20 males and a female were rounded up at their training camp in a forest in Kpevedui during the early hours of Monday by soldiers of the 66 Artillery Regiment.

According to the prosecution, they paid various amounts of monies ranging between GHS 400 and GHS 800 via mobile money to be recruited into the military arm of the Western Togo secessionist group.