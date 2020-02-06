The Kaneshie District Court has ordered the police hospital to present a medical report of Dr. Fredrick Mac-Palm, the first accused person in the alleged plot to take over the government.

According to the court, it needs to know the health status of the accused person due to a request by his lawyers asking for a further health examination of their client.

Dr. Mac Palm was sent to the police hospital a fortnight ago after he reported of ill health.

According to his lawyers, the first accused person was still not in good health and needs some specialists’ attention.

The Magistrate, Eleanor Bans Botwe upon the request ordered police hospital to present the medical report by February 13.

During the last hearing, Dr. Mac Palm who spoke in court, he did not trust the medical personnel at the BNI based on previous experience there.

The magistrate, Eleanor Kakra Bans Botwe after hearing concerns of Dr. Mac Palm ordered that he should be sent immediately to the police hospital for treatment.

Dr. Mac-Palm was among 10 persons including, six military personnel and a senior police officer, who were charged with treason felony and conspiracy to commit treason felony.

The prosecution in the case involving the alleged plot to destabilise the country earlier told a district court in Accra that the police had completed their investigations.

According to the case by the state, the accused persons had plotted to destabilise the state and topple the government.

Dr. Mac-Palm is believed to be the lead mastermind.