The National Democratic Party (NDP) has admonished members of the party not to oppose the Electoral Commission’s planned compilation of a new voters register.

The party is part of thirteen others that support the Electoral Commission’s decision to compile a new voters’ register.

The inter-party resistance against the new voters’ register, which includes the biggest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress, continues to oppose the EC’s decision.

The General Secretary of the NDP, Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong, in a Citi News’ interview said the EC’s reasoning for the new register is justified.

“The voters’ register is not like an exercise book where we have our register or voter’s data to be shown. It is a machine that processes it and they are saying that it will be disingenuous on the part of anybody to centre the debate around voter register.”

“We must first premise it on an obsolete machine if we want the conversation to have better clarity so that is the position of National Democratic Party. We are convinced by the other parameters which are cost and efficiency that the EC is doing the proper thing and we have no problem. So we are saying to all our members that the debate is clear and that they shouldn’t bother their heads on any insincere twist which is regarding the register which is going to be changed,” he added.

Provisional voters’ register to be ready by June 2020 – EC

The provisional voters’ register would be ready by the end of June 2020, according to the Electoral Commission.

The EC had scheduled to begin the compilation of a new voters’ register on April 18, 2020.

The exercise is expected to be completed by May 30 and will be followed by an exhibition exercise.

The exhibition exercise will be conducted from August 15-28, 2020.

13 political parties back EC’s move for new voters’ register

Thirteen political parties say the Electoral Commission’s (EC) decision to compile a new voters’ register ahead of the 2020 general elections is necessary.

The parties believe the EC has made a solid case for a new register in terms of cost, time and credibility.

The parties are made up of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), National Democratic Party (NDP), People’s National Convention (PNC), Convention People’s Party (CPP) the United Progressive Party (UPP), Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), United Love Party (ULP), New Vision Party (NVP), Yes People’s Party (YPP), Democratic People’s Party (DPP), Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP) and the Reformed Patriotic Democrats Party (RDP).

NDC’s opposition

The NDC is part of a group of opposition political parties known as the Inter-Party Resistance Against New Voter Register that has staged three different demonstration exercises to show their displeasure against the EC decision.

The group is made up of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the United Progressive Party (UPP), the All People’s Congress (APC) and the United Front Party (UFP).