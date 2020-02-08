In the Volta Region, the national power distributor is losing up to 16% of its power to system losses and illegal activities, one of which is the installation of meters and street lights on the blind side of the ECG.

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is said to lose 20% of its revenue annually to illegal activities within its network. Even though the global standard for system loses is up to 9% of power loss, agents and assigns of politicians and thieves are reported to be causing the ECG to lose heavily in revenue.