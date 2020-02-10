The Volta Regional branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is demanding the interdiction of Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation and John Peter Amewu, former Minister of Lands and Natural Resources over the current development in the mining sector.

“We are saddened by the unfolding drama of thievery surrounding the missing 500 excavators seized during the much-trumpeted galamsey operations dubbed Operation Vanguard. We demand the immediate interdiction of Prof. Frimpong-Boateng and Mr. John Peter Amewu, Ministers for Environment, Science and Technology and Energy and Petroleum and others mentioned in this shameful scandal,” the Volta Regional branch of NDC demanded in a statement signed by its Regional Secretary, James Gunu.

Some six persons had earlier been arrested over the disappearance of about 500 excavators seized from some illegal small scale miners in the country.

Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining, Prof. Frimpong- Boateng later blew the alarm on the missing excavators.

He subsequently appealed to the Criminal Investigations Department to probe Mr. Horace Ekow Ewusi, a suspended First Vice Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party in the Central Region over the missing earth moving equipment.

Mr. Ekow Ewusi had been contracted by the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining to move the equipment to a safe place.

The NDC in the Volta Region in its statement demanded the interdiction of Mr. John Peter Amewu after accusing him of being complicit in the missing excavators scandal.

The party further said the fight against galamsey was a ploy by the government to amass wealth for the NPP government officials.

“What has become crystal clear to the discerning Ghanaians today is that much of the political gymnastics they saw in the news regarding the fight was just a calculated and well-choreographed corrupt agenda to mine money for the NPP government officials. The truth is, the Akufo Addo-led government has no conscience and sympathy for the environment let alone the dubious pious claims to protect our water bodies and vegetation”.

Persons arrested granted bail

So far, the six persons arrested over the disappearance of the missing equipment have been granted bail.

The six, including Ekow Ewusi, have been cautioned with the offence of stealing and abetment to stealing.

Missing excavators: Prof. Frimpong-Boateng must also be arrested – Mutawakilu

The Ranking Member of the Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament, Adam Mutawakilu had earlier called for the arrest of Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng for his alleged role in the disappearance of the hundreds of excavators seized from illegal miners.

“He [Frimpong Boateng] should be the one who should be arrested for first of all breaching the law and paving the way for others,” the MP told the media on Wednesday.

“He didn’t follow the law and as a result, the constituency chairman [and] regional chairman, now have the opportunity to take part in the vanishing and sale of these excavators,” Mr. Mutawakilu added.