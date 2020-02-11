The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam has called on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirant for the area, Rasheed Etuaful, to answer for allegations made against him in the missing excavators saga.

According to the Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam NDC, there was a purported memo on some social media platforms which suggested that the NPP parliamentary candidate asked the National Executive Committee of the party to refrain from probing the first Vice-Chairman of the NPP in the Region, Ekow Horace Ewusi.

Mr. Ewusi has been arrested over the missing excavators and is being investigated by police.

The Constituency Communication Officer for the NDC in Ajumako, Galahad Alex Andoh, said to Citi News: “There was a purported memo on some social media platform which was written by the NPP parliamentary candidate calling on the National Executive Committee to refrain from prosecuting Ekow Horace Ewusi and in a rebuttal, to the story, Rasheed Etuaful rather attributed the memo to the NDC in Ajumako.”

“What we want Etuaful to do is to come out and prove his innocence because a lot of people are asking whether indeed he has benefited from the proceeds from the sale of excavators as that memo alleges because in the said memo it was actually stated that Ekow Ewusi is the financier and the backbone of Etuafo so he should come out and clear himself and he should also tell Ekow Ewusi to also come out and clear his name.”

“The scandalous act of missing excavators, missing pieces of gold and the whereabouts of the pickups seized from the small scale miners have been a serious concern to all citizens of Ghana and so a circulated memo purporting that the NPP parliamentary candidate of Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam is a beneficiary of such proceeds raises major concern,” he stated.

The NDC also wants the NPP parliamentary candidate to react to the allegation that 29 cars were given to him by Ekow Ewusi meant to be distributed to taxi drivers.

It also called on the Police to investigate the content of the memo.