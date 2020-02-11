The Immigration Service has denied media reports that the Comptroller-General of Immigration, Kwame Asuah Takyi caused a motor crash at Suhum in the Eastern Region over the weekend.

Media reports on Monday suggested that Mr Takyi’s convoy was on top speed and upon approaching the Suhum overhead roundabout, the motorcade stopped in the middle of the road, and immediately stopped a private car driver who was following the convoy.

Daily Guide reported that Mr. Takyi who reportedly got angry alighted from his vehicle and confronted the private car driver. While the confrontation was ongoing in the middle of the road, a trailer carrying a 40 footer container with registration number GW- 102 -13 from Kumasi to Accra on top speed in an attempt to stop failed its brake and crashed into two private vehicles ahead of him.

But the Immigration Service in response to the claim said the accident occurred after the Immigration Service boss had left the area.

A statement issued by the Immigration Service explained that, although a dispatch rider attached to the Immigration boss’ convoy stopped to confront a driver believed to have been trailing the convoy for about an hour, the team left the spot at Suhum long before they received news of the said accident.

“It was rather one vehicle and that of the CGI that was being trailed for over an hour by a private vehicle. All attempts by the dispatch rider to stop the said private vehicle, failed, until they got to Suhum. The dispatch rider and vehicle of the CGI were caught in between by the private vehicle which posed a security risk,” the statement said.

“At Suhum, at the roundabout of the overhead, the dispatch rider stopped the said private vehicle this time round. The bodyguard of the CGI alighted, took the registration number of the vehicle and rejoined the CGI and his team to continue with the journey where a complaint was lodged with the Police Officers on duty at the Doboro Police Barrier,” the statement added.

Read the statement below:

The attention of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has been drawn to publications in the media to the effect that the Comptroller-General of Immigration (CGI), Mr. Kwame Asuah Takyi has caused an accident at Suhum overhead on the Accra to Kumasi highway in the Eastern Region.

To set the record straight, the CGI, who was returning from a working tour of the Bono East Regional Immigration Command, later in the evening, on Sunday, the 9th of February, 2020, has not been involved in any accident or caused any, as been purported.

It was after this exercise that the CGI and his team continued with their journey back to Accra only to hear that an accident had occurred at Suhum with two persons injured and hospitalized.

Our checks, indicates that, indeed there was an accident at the same spot where the CGI and his team stopped the private vehicle, but that was after they had left.

We wish to implore all media houses to contact the Public Affairs Department of the GIS for confirmation of information in their custody before publishing them.

Lastly, we wish to reiterate that the CGI has not caused any accident, and the story as published by the media is incorrect and should be disregarded.