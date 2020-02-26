Government has described as false, media reports suggesting that it has withdrawn the current pension scheme for police and other security services (CAP 30).

In a release from the Ministry of Information, the government noted that the publication was maliciously fabricated to court disaffection for government amongst the office.

It also clarified that it has no intention to “migrate the Ghana Police Service from CAP 30 as being rumoured since government recognizes the supreme sacrifices the service makes for the country.

“Government by this release reiterates its position that it has not and does not intend to withdraw CAP 30 Pension Scheme or any Pension Scheme of any of the country’s security services. The government will not make any changes that will make the Police or any security Personnel worse off, not while serving or on retirement”.

Government condemns in no uncertain terms attempts by unscrupulous persons to cause confusion within the ranks of security services, urges the media to exercise great discretion and the highest ethical standards when reporting on security and related matters.”

In conclusion, the government called for restraint among the security officers as well as the general public and expressed its commitment to “welfare of the country’s security personnel.”

The concerns to most workers’ groups has been the low pensions received by workers under the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) Pension Scheme compared to those still under Chapter 30 of the 1950 British Colonial Ordinances (Pension Ordinance No. 42), popularly known as CAP 30.