President Nana Akufo-Addo has left Ghana on a 12-day working visit to Scotland, Norway, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Belgium.

The President was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway; Minister for Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh and officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

The President will return to Ghana on Wednesday, March 4.

In his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.

On Saturday, 22nd February, President Akufo-Addo will deliver the keynote address at the St Andrews Africa Summit.

The summit is “a student-led initiative that promotes a versatile discussion about Africa, African and African Affairs”, on the theme “Leadership, Development and Entrepreneurship”.

The President will then travel to Oslo, Norway, to pay an official visit, at the invitation of Prime Minister Erna Solberg.

As co-Chair of the Eminent Group of Advocates of the 2030 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals with the Norwegian Prime Minister, he will also join other SDG Advocates at a High-Level meeting on food security and climate change.

He will then be in London on February 27 for a speaking engagement at Chatham House, home of the Royal Institute of International Affairs, London, on the theme “Financing for Sustainable Development in Africa”.

At the invitation of Her Excellency Simonetta Sommaruga, President Akufo-Addo will pay a State Visit to Switzerland from February 28 to 29.

The visit is a reciprocal one paid to Ghana, in July 2017, by the 91st President of the Swiss Confederation, Her Excellency Doris Leuthard, who was the first European leader to visit Ghana in the Akufo-Addo presidency.

Again, at the invitation of the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) Group, President Akufo-Addo will travel to Brussels, Belgium, on March 3 to address the 2nd ECR-Africa Summit on 4th March on “Ghana’s economy and thriving democracy”, and also meet with the leadership of the European Union to discuss issues pertaining to Ghana-EU relations.