David Kwaku Sakyi hosts Kwame Jantuah (Lawyer/Fmr. Vice-Chair, PIAC) and Elvis Darko (Editor, The Finder) in this edition of the news review on Breakfast Daily.

Among the issues discussed include:

– Fight against galamsey; NDC calls on the government to account for all 900 seized excavators

– Austin Gamey offers to mediate EC, NDC voters’ register row

– Bureau for public safety report; roads in Ghana most dangerous place to be