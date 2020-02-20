The District Chief Executive Officer for Fanteakwa South in the Eastern Region, Isaac Ntori Adjabeng has assured residents in the constituency that the newly delivered ambulance will provide 24 hour free services to all residents in the community.

According to him, the ambulance which was released to the Assembly by the Regional Coordinating Council will provide services to all members in the community without discriminating against any group of persons.

Speaking on the importance of the ambulance to the constituency at a meet the press encounter, Mr Adjabeng Ntori said the ambulance will help save lives of residents and other commuters who ply the Accra Kumasi highway.

“We have taken delivery of our ambulance which is actively working now, it has been stationed at Nsutam Junction close to Bunso which happens to be very hot in terms of the number of accidents which occur at that particular location, it has been strategically positioned there to provide timely services to anyone who will be in need,” he said.

“I want to say it clearly that the ambulance will provide free services to everyone one in Fanteakwa South, we will not discriminate because we are one people so I want to assure everyone to keep calm and take note of the emergency numbers. We are working to get the personnel a nice office to help their operations so we call on all to support their efforts,” he said.