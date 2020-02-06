Provident Insurance Company as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility has donated an amount of GHS100,000 to Accra Academy following two fire incidents that destroyed a dormitory block at the school.

The fire which gutted two halls of residence in the school – Alema and Halm-Addo destroyed personal belongings of the students.

In an interview with Citi News, the Managing Director of the company, Ato Ewusie Wilson, appealed to government and other property owners to consider getting their properties insured to reduce cost in times of disaster.

“Insurance all over the world has always been the best. You take an insurance because you can’t tell what would happen tomorrow. This for example, if there was an insurance cover with a fire policy, the insurance company would have come in and wouldn’t have been the responsibility to government to find money to fix it,” he said.

“The ideal thing is all persons who own properties including government to ensure that they take insurance covers so that in times of disaster, they would have something to fall on.”

Within the last two weeks, six fire incidents have been recorded in some five (5) second cycle institutions in the country.

The Ghana National Fire Service is still investigating circumstances that led to the fire incidents.