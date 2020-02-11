The Ghana Railway Company has announced that it will offer free train rides on its Accra-Nsawam line between Wednesday 12th February and Friday 14th February, 2020.

The company said the free rides come after it addressed some technical challenges with its service and conducted a test run on the line with the Ghana Railway Railway Development (GRDA), its regulator.

The free ride service was to take place in January 2020 but it was postponed due to the challenges.

A statement from the company noted that “GRDA has given certification for GRCL to commence passenger service on the line.”

The train will depart from the Nsawam station to Accra to 5:45 am and depart from Accra station to Nsawam at 5:30 pm each day.

The Management of Ghana Railway Company Limited (GRCL) wishes to inform the general public that it intended to run free passenger service on the Accra-Nsawam rail line last month but had to postpone it due to some technical challenges.

After successfully addressing the technical challenges, the GRCL conducted a joint test run with Ghana Railway Railway Development (GRDA), the Regulator, to ensure the suitability of the line for passenger service.

After the test run, GRDA has given certification for GRCL to commence passenger service on the line.

In the light of this, GRCL will provide free passenger service from Accra to Nsawam on Wednesday 12th and 14th Friday, 2020.

The train will depart from Nsawam station to Accra to 5:45 am and depart from Accra station to Nsawam at 5:30 pm each day.

The general public is again being assured that the rail line has been certified by GRDA, the Regulator, that is fit for commercial operations but any problem when may crop up during the period will be quickly addressed by the GRCL engineers in the subsequent days after the free passenger service to ensure passenger safety and comfortability.

Free rides in Takoradi

Free passenger rides on the Takoradi to Tarkwa line that was undertaken last month was fraught with challenges including delay in the movement of the train, rough rides and shaky coaches and the derailment of a cargo coach.