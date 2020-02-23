REDAVIA has deployed its modular solar carport product to Kete Krachi Timber Recovery (KKTR), a sustainable tropical hardwood industry leader based at Sedorm-Yiti.

KKTR salvages timber from Lake Volta, which contains an estimated 14 million cubic metres of recoverable hardwood.

Lake Volta was created in 1964 as a result of the construction of the Akosombo Dam in Ghana; the flooding submerged vast tracts of hardwood forest, which KKTR recovers as perfectly preserved timber.

KKTR’s operations create employment and promote environmental sustainability by enabling Ghana to maintain timber exports whilst undertaking reforestation to regenerate the country’s remaining living forests.

REDAVIA’s Solar Carport solution empowers companies like KKTR to focus on exactly these goals of economic growth and sustainability.

The Solar Carport provides cost-efficient, renewable energy under a flexible lease contract, while making the most efficient use of the land KKTR already owns by utilizing their parking lot as an instrument for energy generation.

Additionally, REDAVIA’s premium aluminum carport provides shading and protection for vehicles, for an upscale parking experience.

“While we have always focused on the sustainability of timber, now we are very excited to venture into sustainable energy as well,” said Elkin Pianim, Chief Executive Officer of KKTR.

“Additionally, the savings we make with REDAVIA’s solution will enable us to grow faster as a company and employ more people.”

Erwin Spolders, CEO & founder of REDAVIA, confirmed, “Solar power reduces costs, generating savings that can be reinvested into the business, while also reducing the carbon footprint of the business. It’s a win-win scenario.”

About Kete Krachi Timber Recovery

At full capacity KKTR will be the largest sustainable hardwood timber operation in Africa and will provide a significant boost to both local employment and to the Ghanaian economy, producing valuable hardwood with minimal environmental impact. With Ghana’s forest cover reduced by 90% since 1900, salvaging timber from Lake Volta will enable Ghana to maintain timber exports whilst undertaking reforestation to regenerate the country’s remaining living forests.

About REDAVIA

REDAVIA offers solar power for businesses in West and East Africa. The REDAVIA system is based on a pre-configured model, including high-performance solar modules and electrical components. It is easy to ship, set up, scale, and redeploy. Businesses benefit from a cost-effective, reliable, clean energy solution with minimal upfront investment or technical skills.