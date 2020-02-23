Nearly 15 months after their first meeting ended in controversy, there was no debating who the winner was in the rematch.

Tyson Fury prevailed over Deontay Wilder by seventh-round TKO in one of the most anticipated rematches in recent boxing history Saturday night at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Fury — the “Gypsy King” — became WBC heavyweight champion once again, dominating Wilder before Wilder’s corner threw in the towel in the seventh round.

It was the first loss ever for Wilder in 44 fights.

“He is a warrior. He will be back. He will be champion again,” Fury said in a post-fight interview. “But I will say, the ‘King’ has returned has returned to the top of the throne.”

Here is a round-by-round breakdown and analysis of the bout.

ROUND 1

Wilder opens by firing a couple jabs. Fury staking. Now they settle into the middle of he ring. Wilder delivers with an overhand right. Lands solid. Now Fury unloads with a right. Just off the mark. Fury now has Wilder backpedaling. Fury making good on his promise to press early. Fury stalking. Pro-Fury crowd makes itself heard. Fury lands a solid jab. Then a right. And a snapping jab. Fury 10, Wilder 9.

ROUND 2

Fury pressing forward again. Wilder has the right hand cocked. Surely looking to delivering the power punch. Wilder does just that. Solid blow. But Fury stays aggressive. Fury’s unorthodox styles seems to have Wilder off balance, not unlike the early rounds of their first bout. Wilder looks a tad cautious. Both connecting, but nothing noteworthy. Wilder delivers a right, but not devastating. Fury still moving forward. Wilder delivers with a right. Wild fray as they finish. Fury 20, Wilder 18.

ROUND 3

Same dance: Fury stalking, Wilder content backpedaling. Fury lands a big right hand after a jab. And another right. Fury looks very aggressive. Fury looking for an early KO and is far more active than Wilder now. Another right from Fury. Fury floors Wilder! Down with 30 seconds left in the round! Wilder back on his feet. Wilder definitely hurt. Fury 30, Tyson 26.

ROUND 4

Referee warning both fighters to keep it clean. Wilder hits the canvas! But it’s a slip. Still, he looks tired and in trouble. And Fury hits Wilder with another punishing shot to the body. Fury putting on a clinic here. Wilder looking understandably cautious. Fury 40, Wilder 35.

ROUND 5

Fury delivers again! Big right hand and more to follow. Wilder unsteady. Fury chopping away with his right hand. Wilder looks to be loading up. He’ll need the supersonic punch to survive this. Wilder down again! Body shot takes him down! Survives the 10 count but looks unstable. Fury half wrestling Wilder as he takes control. Wilder barely able to stand on his feet. Will be remarkable if Wilder survives the round. Another big right from Fury! Referee deducting a point from Fury for a foul. Has sbeen wrapping his arm around Wilder’s neck in the clinch. Fury 49, Wilder 43.

ROUND 6

Fury moving in for the kill. Wilder looks spent as Fury continues to unload punches. Fury just dominating as he lands overhand rights and forces Wilder into the corner. Wilder finally fighting back, but scarcely slowing Fury. Blood streaming from Wilder’s left ear is everywhere. Fury is covered. Fury 59, Wilder 52.

ROUND 7

Fury opens with a sweeping left that lands. Wilder still looking unsteady. Two more jabs from Fury. This is now a rout. Wilder throwing punches, but he looks slow and they miss. Fury forces Wilder. Referee Kenny Bayless calls the fight at the 1:39 mark! It’s a TKO victory for Fury! Wilder’s corner literally threw in the towel before the referee stepped in and ended the fight.

“My side threw in the towel, and you know I’m ready to go out on my shield,” Wilder said in a post-fight interview. “You know what I’m saying, I had a lot of things going on coming into this fight. But it is what it is. … I make no excuses tonight. I just wish my corner would have let me go out on my shield. I’m a warrior. It’s what I do.”