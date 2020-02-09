Unilever Ghana Limited has partnered One-On-One Foundation to unveil Season 6 of the Schools’ Sanitation Inspection Tour in Accra.

Speaking to citinewsroom.com, the Head of Communications and Sustainability at Unilever Ghana, Henry Herbert Malm, said the company’s decision to partner the organizers of the programme stems from its commitment to helping improve the general sanitation situation in Ghana.

He said the project falls in line with Unilever’s Sustainable Living Plan (USLP) which is committed to improving the health and hygiene needs of a billion people globally — a target the company has already achieved.

He said, Unilever is thus supporting the project with its brands like VIM, Rexona, Key Brilliant and Domestos, which are meant for environmental and personal hygiene.

The Member of Parliament for Techiman South, Henry Yeboah, lauded Unilever for supporting the programme, and urged opinion leaders to lead by example in efforts towards improving sanitation in the country.

The Schools’ Sanitation Inspection Tour, an initiative by One-On-One Foundation with the support of Unilever Ghana Limited, aims to cover all second cycle institutions in Ghana within the next ten years.

According to the President of the foundation, Emmanuel Ola Williams, this year’s project will tour 26 senior high schools in 26 weeks, to educate students on sanitation and hygiene.