A 56-year-old man has committed suicide after allegedly killing his elder brother at Kanyini, a small community near Sombo in the Nadowli/Kaleo District in the Upper West Region.

Police at Kaleo said they received information about the development on Friday, February 21, 2020. The incident according to the police occurred around 6:30pm that day.

Police say the suspect stabbed his brother with a kitchen knife after a “slight misunderstanding” and subsequently fled into a nearby bush.

“Suspect murderer Batori Gbari, 53 years, used a kitchen knife, stabbed his 56-year-old real brother, Tinye Kummunri after a slight misunderstanding and fled into a nearby bush. Police proceeded to the scene of the crime and met the deceased lying in a supine position in a pool of blood,” the police said in a statement.

An inspection of the lifeless body of the murdered brother revealed a cut on his chest.

The deceased’s body was subsequently conveyed to the Wa Regional Hospital for autopsy.

Police say while they were making frantic efforts to arrest the suspect from his hideout, they had information on Saturday that his lifeless body had been found hanging on a tree behind his house at Kanyini.

“Police again proceeded to the scene and found the suspect hanged on a shea nut tree behind the said house with a reddish nylon rope and presumed to be dead, dressed in a yellow ‘T’ shirt over a black pair of trousers without any marks of violence,” police said.

His body was conveyed to the Wa Regional Hospital where he was confirmed dead.

The body has been deposited at the same hospital mortuary pending further investigation.