A 37-year-old suspected murderer who has been on the wanted list of the Upper West Regional Command is in the grips of the police.

Richard Ayore is alleged to have killed a businessman, Sule Tsantori 35, last Wednesday at Dobile a suburb of Wa and went into hiding.

Police mounted a search that led to his arrest at Kaleo, a community in the Nadowli-Kaleo district.

Inspector Giddion Ohene Boateng, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Upper West Regional Police Command confirmed the arrest to Citi News.

He said “suspect Richard was found seated under a tree close to a drinking bar at Kaleo when police chanced on him and arrested him to the regional police headquarters after a fierce struggle”.

The PRO disclosed that “a spot search on the suspect revealed a reddish jackknife, a talisman, an opener, and five different finger rings.”

Inspector Ohene said the suspect will soon be put before court after investigations.

In a related development, the Wa district court, presided over by Sidney Braimah has remanded a 35-year-old man, Mahamudu Fuo into police custody for shooting his colleague farmer to death at Sakai in the Sissala East municipality.

Sgt Martin Degbortse, prosecuting, told the court that the accused person Mohamudu Fuo is a farmer at Sakai near Tumu.

He said the deceased, Asiru Witiirira, 57, was also a farmer in the same village.

On February 6th 2020, the suspect left home for his farm with a single barrel gun and ammunition.

At about 3:00 pm, the suspect alleged that he saw wild guinea fowls in the bush and shot at them only to overhear the cry of a human being.

Realizing that he shot a human being, the suspect returned to the community and informed the elders about the incident.

The elders handed him over to the police in Tumu with his gun.

Sgt. Martin Degbortse said the police proceeded to the crime scene with a medical officer from the Sissala East municipal hospital who performed a post mortem on the body.

He added that the deceased has since been hurried in accordance with Islamic traditions while the suspect was transferred to the Upper West regional police headquarters for further investigations.

The court remanded the suspect to reappear on the 25th of February 2020.