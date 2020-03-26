A total of 808 prisoners have been granted amnesty by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

This was contained in a statement dated March 26, 2020, and signed by the Director-General of the Prisons Service, Patrick Darko Missah.

The statement said the amnesty was granted in accordance with Article 72 (1) of the 1992 Constitution.

“His Excellency the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, upon recommendation of the Prisons Service Council and in consultation with the Council of State, has already in accordance with Article 72 (1) of the Constitution granted amnesty to Eight Hundred and Eight (808) convict prisoners,” the statement added.

The category of convicts benefitting from the President’s gesture includes first time offenders, seriously ill, inmates on death row commuted to life imprisonment, inmates serving life sentence commuted to 20 years definite term and very old prisoners ranging from 70 years and above.