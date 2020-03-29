The Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wougon, Lydia Seyram Alhassan has promised to donate her three months salary to support the less privileged in the Constituency in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.
“I make a solemn pledge that, in these moments of a lockdown, I shall commit the next three months of my salary to support the vulnerable and needy in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency,” she announced in a statement.
She has also encouraged her constituents to abide by the President’s orders on the outbreak as a means of preventing a further spread of the virus in the country.
The legislator asked them to stay home and not endanger the lives of loved ones.
“I also urge all my constituents to strictly comply with all the directives by the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as he helps us to overcome the Coronavirus pandemic. Please stay home to save the lives of family and friends together, we shall track the chain of the transmission of COVID-19. This too shall pass,” she noted.
Read her statement below:
Nana Addo sets up COVID-19 fund, donates 3 months salary
President Nana Akufo-Addo In his late-night address on Friday, March 27, 2020, announced the establishment of a COVID-19 Fund in Ghana.
The Fund which will be headed by former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, is to receive public contributions to help improve the lives of the vulnerable who will be worst-hit by the pandemic.
Nana Akufo-Addo, also indicated that he has donated his April, May and June salaries as seed money for the fund.
“I am announcing tonight the establishment of a COVID-19 Fund, to be managed by an independent board of trustees, and chaired by former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, to receive contributions and donations from the public to assist in the welfare of the needy and the vulnerable. I have directed the Controller and Accountant General to pay my next three months’ salary, i.e. April, May and June, into this Fund,” he said.
Case Count
A fourth death has been confirmed while one more person has recovered from the COVID-19 outbreak in Ghana.
The Ghana Health Service disclosed that the fourth patient that succumbed to the disease had underlying health conditions.
While one more person has been reported to have recovered from the disease another new case has also been confirmed.
Four more persons within the general population of Ghana were confirmed to be COVID-19 positive.
The new developments now put Ghana’s total case count at 137 as of Saturday, March 27, 2020.