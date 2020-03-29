The Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wougon, Lydia Seyram Alhassan has promised to donate her three months salary to support the less privileged in the Constituency in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“I make a solemn pledge that, in these moments of a lockdown, I shall commit the next three months of my salary to support the vulnerable and needy in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency,” she announced in a statement.

She has also encouraged her constituents to abide by the President’s orders on the outbreak as a means of preventing a further spread of the virus in the country.

The legislator asked them to stay home and not endanger the lives of loved ones.

“I also urge all my constituents to strictly comply with all the directives by the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as he helps us to overcome the Coronavirus pandemic. Please stay home to save the lives of family and friends together, we shall track the chain of the transmission of COVID-19. This too shall pass,” she noted.

Read her statement below:

