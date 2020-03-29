Ghana’s case count for COVID-19 has increased to 152.

This follows the confirmation of 11 new cases by the Ghana Health Service today, Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Ten (10) of the new cases were among persons who were under mandatory quarantine in Tamale under the direction of the Regional Security Committee of the Northern Region.

The 10 cases involved Guinean residents who travelled through Burkina Faso and Togo to Ghana and were picked following intelligence report.

The eleventh case was recorded in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

Regional breakdown

Accra -133 (3 dead)

Northern Region – 10

Ashanti Region – 8 (2 dead)

Upper West – 1

Northern – 10

Accra, Kumasi lockdown

President Nana Akufo-Addo, on Friday, March 27, 2020 declared a partial lockdown of Accra and Kumasi effective 1 am on Monday, March 30, 2020.

During the two-week partial lockdown of Accra and Kumasi from Monday, March 30, the over 3.2 million residents in these areas have been advised by President Nana Akufo-Addo to only leave their homes in search of essential items or activities.

Among these essentials listed by the President are food, medicine and water.

This will be the first time under Ghana’s Fourth Republic that a President has stripped away a significant number of basic freedoms of citizens in the stead of other African countries like Rwanda and South Africa which have imposed strict curfews and shutdowns in an attempt to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus.

