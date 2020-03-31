One of the eight Guineans who tested positive for the novel coronavirus has escaped from the facility in which they are being quarantined in Tamale.

According to the Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed, the patient scaled over a wall leaving behind her belongings on Monday.

He added that security personnel are on a manhunt for the patient.

“Since yesterday, up till this morning, I have not slept with my security people,” Mr. Saeed told the media.

Meanwhile, there are unconfirmed reports that the said patient has been found in a community near Kumbungu.

According to Citi News sources, the patient was arrested by community members and have so far informed the police.

But authorities are yet to confirm the new development.