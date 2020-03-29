The Presidency has clarified the category of members of the Executive arm of Government exempted from the restrictions imposed on parts of the country to contain the coronavirus outbreak in Ghana.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo last Friday imposed a lockdown on the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area (GAMA) including Kasoa in the Central Region as well as the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area (GKMA) which includes Kumasi and some towns in the Ashanti Region.

The lockdown is expected to take effect on Monday, March 30, 2020.

While announcing the category of persons who will be allowed to move within the period, the President mentioned Members of the Executive, Legislature and the Judiciary.

Meanwhile, a statement from the Presidency dated March 29, 2020, and signed by Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare said Members of the Executive arm of government the President referred to include Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Senior Staffers and Special Assistants.

The statement added that other members of the Public Service are to adhere to an earlier directive issued by the Public Services Commission.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Members of the Executive refers to; Hon. Ministers, Deputy Ministers of State, Senior Staffers at the Presidency and Special Assistants. All other Members of the Public Service are to comply with the circular issued by the Public Services Commission with reference No. AB 296/349/01 dated 23rd March, 2020 which is aimed at reducing the number of staff working at the same time while ensuring the continuous delivery of core services as mandated,” the Chief of Staff added in the statement.

Ghana has so far recorded 141 cases of the Coronavirus disease also known as COVID-19.

Services exempted from restrictions

Members of the Executive, Legislature and the Judiciary;

Production, distribution and marketing of food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, medicine, paper and plastic packages;

Environmental and sanitation activities;

Staff of VALCO;

Road and railway construction workers;

Mining workers;

Fisherfolk;

Members of the security agencies assigned lawful duties;

Staff of electricity, water, telecommunications, e-commerce and digital service providers; and

Staff of fuel stations.





