One COVID-19 patient in Ghana has now tested negative and deemed to have recovered. This is according to the Ghana Health Service’s website.

The Service, however, said 49 others are responding to treatment while one other is in critical condition.

The nationality of the patient who recovered is not known however the health service says the patient will be discharged.

The new update sheds light on the status of all the 51 people within Ghana’s population who tested positive for the disease.

Three of them have already succumbed to the disease. They were “aged and had underlying chronic medical conditions,” the Ghana Health Service indicates.

14 of them are being managed at home while the rest were receiving treatment on admission in isolation.

78 patients under mandatory quarantine

Meanwhile, 78 of the 1,030 people under mandatory quarantine have tested positive for COVID-19.

The 78 persons are all receiving treatment in isolation. None has recovered yet or any confirmed dead.

Restrictions to stop COVID-19 spread

The rising cases of Coronavirus in the country have heightened calls for Ghana to declare a lockdown in order to stop the spread.

President Nana Akufo-Addo in response to the calls said although a lockdown remains an option, extensive consultations will be made to ensure that any decision the government takes, will be in the right direction.

Speaking at a meeting with the leadership of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) at the Jubilee House on Wednesday, Nana Akufo-Addo said government will consider all factors before a lockdown is announced.

“People in Ghana are now talking about a lockdown. Majority of people who will be affected by decisions of that nature are the working people of our country. The ordinary people of Ghana. They are the ones who will be affected and it is important for us to take into account the circumstances and conditions. When we lock down Accra, what are the consequences? A responsible government is required to look at all the implications before decisions are made. And that is the exercise we are currently engaged in and I am hoping that much sooner than later we will come to an agreement on what those measures are and the Ghanaian people will be informed,” the President said.

Follow @jnyabor