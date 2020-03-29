The Eastern Regional House of Chiefs has suspended all customary judicial proceedings for a month amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

A statement from the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs also indicated that “all funerals, one week and forty days observances and all outdooring ritual activities” are to be suspended in line with already existing public advisories.

“Courtesy calls and visits to various palaces by groups be suspended until further notice,” the statement added.

The House also appealed to the media to “co-operate with public Health Authorities and Government and devote all resources to the coverage of the struggle against the pandemic and to wage a national campaign to help Ghanaians stay away from the virus.”

It also urged its citizens to adhere to the lockdown and “not travel to the designated restricted areas of Accra and Kumasi.”

Ghana currently has 152 known cases of the virus, five deaths and two recoveries.

The Eastern Region is yet to detect any infections, according to data from the Ghana Health Service.

The rise in cases of the novel coronavirus in Ghana has compelled the President to declare a two-week partial lockdown of Accra, Tema, Kasoa and Kumasi from Monday, March 30, 2020, 1 am.

The decision, according to President Nana Akufo-Addo is to help curb the spread of the virus.

President Akufo-Addo also stressed that anyone who went contrary to the law will be “dealt with fully”.

On March 15, he banned all public gatherings including conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, church activities and other related events as part of measures to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.