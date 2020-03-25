The Ghana Fire Service is urging the general public to desist from activities that can cause a fire outbreak while the country is battling with the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“In the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19 in Ghana and subsequent directives given by the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo leading to the closing down of all educational institutions, as well as recommendations being made by health professionals regarding the use of Alcohol-Based Hand Sanitizers (ABHS) and other alcoholic products, Management of the Ghana National Fire Service would like to sensitize the public on the possible causes of fire outbreaks as a result of these occurrences,” the Service said.

In a statement signed by the Head of Public Relations of the Fire Service, Ellis Robinson Okoe, the Service has asked Ghanaians to avoid using a hand sanitizer close to “any heat source especially in the kitchen”.

This is because of the “content of alcohol sufficient to cause ignition if it comes in to contact with a source of ignition”.

“The storage of the local gin (akpeteshie) in our homes is highly dangerous as the liquid is highly inflammable and storing it in huge quantities could cause major fire outbreaks. The general public is cautioned to desist from this act in order to prevent the incident of fire outbreaks in our homes,” the statement added.

The Service further advised parents to keep a close eye on their children at home now that school activities have been suspended so as to prevent them from playing with matchsticks which can cause fire or playing with the Service’s emergency lines.

Current COVID-19 cases

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ghana current stand at 68 with three deaths.

Read the full statement from the GNFS below:

COVID-19 AND FIRE OUTBREAK IN OUR HOMES

In the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19 in Ghana and subsequent directives given by the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo leading to the closing down of all educational institutions, as well as recommendations being made by health professionals regarding the use of Alcohol-Based Hand Sanitizers (ABHS) and other alcoholic products, Management of the Ghana National Fire Service would like to sensitize the public on the possible causes of fire outbreaks as a result of these occurrences as follows.

1. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers as the name suggest has a content of alcohol sufficient to cause ignition if it comes in to contact with a source of ignition The public is therefore advised against its use close to any heat source, especially in the kitchen.

2. The storage of the local gin (Akpeteshie) in our homes is highly dangerous as the liquid is highly inflammable and storing it in huge quantities could cause major fire outbreaks. The general public is cautioned to desist from this act in order to prevent the incident of fire outbreaks in our homes.

3. The general public is urged to avoid multiple chores during the period of stay in our homes because any carelessness or negligence can cause fires.

4. Children must be well guided as they remain at home against the use of matches and coming close to liquefied petroleum gas which is known to be common causes of domestic fires.

5. Parents are also advised to discourage their children against playing with our emergency lines 112 and 192 which often result in prank call depriving other genuine emergency callers of prompt assistance.

6. The Command of the Ghana National Fire Service wishes to assure the public of its preparedness to ensure that all lives and property are protected against fire outbreaks and all other related emergency situations.

SIGNED

ELLIS ROBINSON OKOE

(DIVISIONAL OFFICER GRADE II)

HEAD OF PUBLIC RELATIONS