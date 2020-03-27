A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the Upper West Regional capital, Wa.

The Regional Minister, Hafiz Bin Salih who addressed the media on Friday [March 27, 2020] said the patient is a 42-year-old Ghanaian who visited UK and Spain and returned to Ghana through Egypt.

He added that the patient travelled from Accra to Wa via public transport before he started showing symptoms.

“…[He] returned to Ghana eight days ago through Egypt and travelled from Accra to Wa through public transport and has been confirmed COVID-19 positive. This is the first case of a suspect [in the Upper West Region] whose samples were taken for test and the result is that the patient is a COVID-19 patient,” the Minister said.

While urging calm among the public he said it is important to adhere to all the preventive measures outlined by health authorities.

“I entreat all and sundry that the precautionary measures that have been prescribed to all of us must be adhered to. We need to continue to wash our hands regularly and where necessary, we should apply hand sanitizers…”