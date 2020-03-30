All Ministers of State and other top appointees at the presidency have voluntarily decided to donate 50 percent of their salary for the next three months to the recently initiated COVID-19 Fund.

Their decision was announced by the Office of the President in a press statement on Monday.

The statement said the Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, the deputy Chiefs of Staff, Secretary to the President and Secretary to the Cabinet have also agreed to a pay cut in April, May and June to support the Fund.

“All Ministers of State, the Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, the deputy Chiefs of Staff, Secretary to the President, Secretary to the Cabinet, Presidential Staffers and Presidential Aides at the Presidency have decided to donate fifty percent (50%) of their salaries, for the next three months, i.e. April, May and June, to the COVID-19 National Trust Fund, established by the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for the fight against the virus and to assist in the welfare of the needy and the vulnerable,” the statement said.

Deputy Minister of state will also contribute 50 percent of their April and May salaries to the fund.

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Friday, 27th March, 2020 announced the establishment of the COVID-19 Fund to receive contributions and donations from the public to assist in the welfare of the needy and the vulnerable during the outbreak in Ghana.

He also announced the donation of his 3 months’ salary to the Fund managed by an independent board of trustees chaired by former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo.

Following the announcement, the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia also announced the donation of his salary for April, May and June to the Fund.

According to the Presidency, the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, has already notified the Controller and Accountant General to effect the deductions at source for the period, and transfer the accrued monies into the Fund.

Board for COVID-19 Fund

Two days after the establishment of the Fund, President Akufo-Addo constituted its board of trustees.

Members of the board are; Archbishop Justice Ofei Akrofi, Mr. Jude Kofi Bucknor, Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie, Mrs Elsie Addo-Awadzie, Dr. Ernest Ofori-Sarpong, Dr Tanko. Mr. Collins Asare will act as Secretary to the Board.

They will receive contributions and donations from the public to assist in the welfare of the needy and the vulnerable.