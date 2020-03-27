In this edition of the news review on Breakfast Daily, David Kwaku Sakyi hosts Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie (MP, Effiduase-Asokore & Vice Chairman, Health Committee Of Parliament) and Alex Segbefia (Former Minister of Health).
Among the topics discussed
1. Coronavirus pandemic
Declare nationwide lockdown now-GMA to Gov’t-Citinewsroom.com
2. Coronavirus pandemic
EC suspends upcoming registration exercise-Citinewsroom.com
3. Coronavirus pandemic
Govt may introduce further restrictions-Citinewsroom.com
