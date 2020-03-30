Police in western Kenya clashed with residents who defied a curfew order on Sunday night.

The residents of Langas estate in Eldoret town said they needed to work longer to be able to fend for their families. They stood outside their houses past 7 pm local time (16:00GMT), when the curfew starts, chanting that they would not retreat to their homes.

Police dispersed them with tear gas and warned offenders of arrest.

Residents who spoke to local media said they earn a living as hawkers and that business peaks in the evening when most people are returning home.

A video shared online showed the residents pelting police with stones:

Kenya imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew last week as a measure to reduce the spread of coronavirus. It has confirmed 42 cases of Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by coronavirus.