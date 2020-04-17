The Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu, A.B.A. Fuseini has served notice he will move to ensure that the relevant ministers answer for the recent demolition exercise carried out at Old Fadama which left many vulnerable persons homeless amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic has compelled government to impose a partial lockdown of the Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Areas leading to a massive economic gridlock.

Speaking to Citi News after visiting the area, A.B.A Fuseini condemned the actions of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly and said the Minister for Local Government and Rural Development and Minister for Works and Housing would be among the ministries he would be seeking answers from.

“I can tell you that as soon as the opportunity comes in Parliament, we are going to call on the relevant ministers; Minister for Local Government or the Minister for Works and Housing or other ministries, to come to Parliament and answer.”

He added that he will also make a statement on the matter in Parliament if given the chance.

“If there are opportunities, some of us will put statements on the Floor of the House [regarding the demolition] and the matters arising because it encompasses not just the demolition but the consequences and the aftermath of the demolition.”

Parliament is currently on suspension and will sit later today, Friday to consider the report of the Appointments Committee after the vetting of Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, the Deputy Minister of Health designate.

The demolition was to pave way for the dredging of the Korle Lagoon ahead of the rainy season.

Before the demolition, hundreds of residents of Old Fadama were rendered homeless after fire swept through the slum destroying hundreds of structures last week.

Old Fadama is an urban slum area which serves as home to a lot of scrap dealers and head porters also known as kayayei.