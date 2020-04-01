As a demonstration of Absa Bank Ghana’s commitment to help in the fight against the Coronavirus, the bank has donated an amount of GHS1 million to the COVID-19 National Trust Fund set up by the Government. The donation is towards the procurement of test kits and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to support increased testing and the protection of our front line health workers.

Absa Bank Ghana, in response to the economic impact of COVID-19 on its cherished customers, is also offering repayment moratorium of up to six months to all personal and business customers who have been affected by COVID-19.

Additionally, the bank has reduced its lending rate by 2% on qualifying Personal, SME as well as loans to other impacted industries.

These measures take effect from 1st April, 2020 and will be implemented across loans due in April 2020, subject to the necessary arrangements with the bank.

Last week, as a way of supporting customers, the bank waived charges on interbank instant transfers on its digital channels and also made mobile money transfers of up to GHS100 daily free.

The bank, in a statement, indicated that in the face of the challenges customers are facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was only right that the bank offered some relief to help customers remain in business.

Speaking on the support from the bank, the Managing Director, Abena Osei-Poku said, “We have been closely monitoring developments and the growing concerns on COVID-19 in Ghana and the rest of the world as well as reports from government and health institutions. This pandemic is nothing we have seen before and is very alarming, to say the least. As a caring bank, it is important for us to support our customers who keep us in business.”

“While doing that, we are also aware of the efforts the government is making to bring the situation of COVID-19 under control in Ghana. We, therefore, found it dutiful to support the government towards the purchase of test kits to help curb the spread of the virus and PPEs for the protection of our front line health workers.”

The bank further stated that it will keep monitoring the developments on COVID-19 and make the decisions that will be in the best interest of customers and employees.

“Our primary focus is on serving our customers in a safe environment while maintaining the health and well-being of our employees, their families and the general public. We have ensured that our customers will have access to secure and convenient service during this period through our digital channels, cash accepting ATMs and our Relationship Managers,’’ noted Mrs. Osei-Poku.

As part of the precautionary measures taken by the bank against COVID-19, it has with effect from Monday, 30th March temporarily reduced its branch operations and encouraged customers to stay at home and use its digital channels for their banking transactions.