President Nana Akufo-Addo will later tonight [Thursday, April 9, 2020] address the country on new measures taken by the government to address the Coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The address is scheduled for 10:30 pm.

This will be the president’s sixth address to the nation since the first Coronavirus case in Ghana.

His address is largely anticipated as he indicated in his fifth address last Sunday that he would announce the government’s decision on whether or not to extend the 2-week partial lockdown imposed on the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area including Tema and the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area.

In that address, Akufo-Addo said the next step of the country in terms of its fight against COVID-19 will be determined by the outcome of the tests on over 15,000 samples taken from contacts who have been traced to other COVID-19 patients.

As at Tuesday, 7th April 2020, a total of 11,016 out of the 15,385 samples collected from contacts traced had been processed and 37 of them tested positive for COVID-19.

The development including some new cases detected through the Ghana Health Service’s surveillance system increased Ghana’s total COVID-19 case count to 313, the number includes patients who succumbed to the disease and three others who recovered.

