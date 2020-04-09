The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has issued some directives Ghanaians must follow to prevent wastage of water since no one will be paying for water bills for three months.

The President, in his fifth national address on Sunday, April 5, 2020, said the government will take care of the water bills for all Ghanaians for April, May and June 2020 amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

He also directed the Ghana Water Company and the Electricity Company of Ghana to ensure the stable supply of water and electricity during this period.

The GWCL, providing some explanation on the direction in a statement reiterated the President’s announcement that all customers of the Company, including vendors who sell water to the public, will have their water bills paid by the government for the three months.

It further went on to instruct “all customers disconnected prior to the President’s announcement” to settle their debts “to enable them enjoy the free water. If a customer is not in a position to pay arrears in full, such customer can negotiate with the District Offices and or Regional Offices, so as to be reconnected. These cases will be treated on individual bases”.

“Landlords and landladies who sell water to tenants must allow tenants to use the water for free from April, May and June. Landlords and Landladies who sell water to other members of the community must register with the district offices of the GWCL to be eligible for commission/compensation,” the statement added.

The GWCL has also tasked Ghanaians to avoid the unnecessary use of water to “help the company through this critical period”.

The general public has been asked to “cease indiscriminate watering of lawns with treated water, moderate the use of treated water for car washing through the use of buckets instead of hosing, and report all persons engaged in illegal connections, by-passes, and all malpractices against GWCL to the nearest Police station or to the district offices.”

Here is the full statement:

The President, on the 3rd of April 2020, announced to Ghanaians, that Government was absorbing water bills of citizens from April, May and June as part of measures to help curb the COVID-19 pandemic. Management wishes to inform the general public that it has started the implementation of the President’s vision and the Government’s policy. It is therefore essential that all Ghanaians are educated on the policy to enable citizens appreciate the vision for smooth implementation

Thus, with effect from April and ending in June 2020:

• All customers of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) on category 611 (domestic users) shall have their bills from April, May and June absorbed and paid by Government.

• All stand-pipes shall be used to serve citizens for free and Government shall absorb the bill and pay commission/compensation to the vendors. Hence, vendors are expected to still control the services to the public, but for free. This is to ensure the prudent use of water.

• Landlords and landladies who sell water to tenants must allow tenants to use the water for free from April, May and June. Landlords and Landladies who sell water to other members of the community must register with the district offices of the GWCL to be eligible for commission/compensation.

• All customers disconnected prior to the President’s announcement, are still liable and must pay their arrears to enable them enjoy the free water. If a customer is not in a position to pay arrears in full, such customer can negotiate with the District Offices and or Regional Offices, so as to be reconnected. These cases will be treated on individual bases.

• Tanker services have been arranged to serve deprived communities. Consumers in such communities must liaise with the Assembly members, who will request for the services of these tankers from our district offices. The numbers for all district offices of the GWCL will be published in the media.

Management of GWCL is very much appreciative of the support from the general public in these trying times and wish to assure the general public that, the company is working assiduously to enable citizens have adequate supply especially for domestic use and to help us observe the necessary protocols outlined by the President.

To help the company through this critical period, consumers are advised to strictly observe the following water conservation measures:

● Cease indiscriminate watering of lawns with treated water,

● Moderate the use of treated water for car washing through the use of buckets instead of hosing,

● Shut all taps when not in use,

● Repair all leakages in your homes, like overflowing reservoirs and dripping taps, valves, etc

● Report all burst pipes and leakages immediately to the nearest GWCL district offices, Customer Service centres, Fault Offices.

● Report all persons engaged in illegal connections, by-passes, and all malpractices against GWCL to the nearest Police station or to the district offices.

The general public can also call or GWCL whatsapp GWCL on these numbers; 0555123393, 0555155524, 0207385088, 0207385089, 0207385090. You can include google locations, pictures and videos of the burst. The toll free line for the customer call centre is 0800 40 000 for Vodafone cell and landlines only and 0302 218240 for all other networks.

Management of GWCL, wishes to advice the general public that it is doing its utmost best in this current situation but as patriotic citizens, we need to desist from Antisocial and unacceptable behaviours like the misuse of water as we see on social media, illegal connections, and by passes. Help GWCL to serve you better.

The cooperation of the general public is greatly appreciated.