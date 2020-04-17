The Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) says the Citi TV – Zoomlion Joint Disinfection exercise will ensure a safer academic environment for students when schools reopen.

The exercise is part of the ongoing free disinfection of some selected universities across the country which is a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative by Citi TV and Zoomlion to support government’s fight against COVID-19.

So far about 14 universities have been disinfected including the University of Ghana, Ghana Institute of Journalism and the Cape Coast University.

Speaking to Citi News, Deputy Rector of GIMPA, Professor Philip Duku Osei said the exercise is a relief to the school in a time where traditional revenue sources have been closed.

“This exercise is very useful to us in several ways–it will help disinfect this entire campus and while students are on recess. Because of the COVID-19 we will be able to have all the lecture rooms, offices, and entire campus disinfected. It is beneficial in the sense that, at this time that most universities have closed down and we are not making enough money from our traditional sources of revenue, this has come in quite handy and we are very appreciative of the effort of Zoomlion and Citi TV.”