The Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development, Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid has lamented that COVID-19 pandemic has broken the communal spirit of Islam.

The world is almost at a standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic with various countries both large and small putting in place measures to cushion their citizens, against further damage.

In Ghana, the situation isn’t any different as President Nana Akufo-Addo has extended the ban on public gatherings by an additional two weeks after an initial six weeks of the ban.

The ban on all public gatherings including conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, church activities, and other related events as part of measures to stop the spread of coronavirus in the country.

This ban has changed the way Ramadan is observed by Muslims in Ghana and other parts of the world as they cannot converge together for prayers and its related activities.

This, the Minister for Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development, Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid speaking on Citi TV‘s current affairs program, The Point of View on Monday, April 27, 2020, said the development is a big blow to the Muslim community.

“Islam is a brotherhood. It is a community. It is communal by its nature and its because of that you find all these kinds of communal activities that surround every activity of Islam from the Hajj to the fasting and to the prayers. Everything is communal. So that communal spirit quite frankly has been broken by COVID-19 and that for us (Muslims) across the country and all over the world, its a big blow to the very cohesion and the definition of what Islam is,” the Islamic Scholar said.

Akufo-Addo extends ban on public gatherings

President Nana Akufo-Addo extended the ban on public gatherings by an additional two weeks during his eighth address to the nation on the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country on Sunday, April 26, 2020.

The extension took full effect on Monday, April 27, 2020, at 1:00 am.

President Akufo-Addo said the decision followed a strong consensus from some stakeholders in the country.

“The strong consensus that emerged from these and other consultations is that the existing measures must be maintained for now, until we have a firm grip on the movement of the virus. This consensus is supported by data and science, and I am also very much of this view. I have, accordingly, by Executive Instrument, extended for another two (2) weeks the suspension of all public and social gatherings, as set out in E.I 64 of 15th March 2020, effective tomorrow, 1 am, Monday, 27th April.,” the President said.

