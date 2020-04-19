President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has extended the closure of Ghana’s borders for two more weeks.

The President announced this during his seventh address to the nation on Sunday, April 19, 2020.

He said the extension of the border closure order is to ensure that there is no risk of importation of COVID-19 into.

“As has been established, the overwhelming majority of confirmed cases have come from travellers or from people who have come into contact with travellers. It is, therefore, incumbent on us to continue to be vigilant about travellers into our country until further notice…I have, thus, signed an Executive Instrument, to extend the closure of our borders for two (2) more weeks, beginning Monday, 20th April,” the President added.

However, Ghana’s Coronavirus cases have increased 1,042.

Partial lockdown lifted

Despite the extension of the border closure, President Nana Akufo-Addo has however lifted the partial lockdown on some parts of the country.

The president said the ease of restrictions was “in view of our ability to undertake aggressive contact tracing of infected persons” among others.

The ban on social gatherings of more than 25 persons is also still in place.

President Nana Akufo-Addo stressed that “lifting these restrictions does not mean we are letting our guard down.”

“I am demanding even greater adherence to these measures,” he added.

Follow @Khaptain4real

