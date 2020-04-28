The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) is advising the general public to purchase locally produced face masks which consist of three layers.

The government has directed all citizens to wear face masks in a bid to curb the spread of the outbreak in the country.

According to the FDA, all certified producers of home-made nose masks are required to make at least two of the layers with plain fabric.

This is to ensure that reusable home-made nose masks meet safety standards.

In an interview with Citi News, the Head of the Medical Devices Department at the FDA, Joseph Benney revealed that more producers will in the coming days be certified to venture into the production of nose masks locally.

“When you go out and you want a nose mask recommended by the FDA, it should not be one that has a single layer. It should not be one that has two-layers and also not one that has printed material on it. However, we have recognized that some people for decoration purposes, or for corporate identities, they still want to use printed materials. What we recommend is that these [be with] three layers. The outmost one, the one that doesn’t touch the skin can be the printed one,” Joseph Benney added.

Bureau of Public Safety calls for regulation of face mask sales

The Bureau of Public Safety has demanded the immediate regulation of the sale of face masks amid their growing importance during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Executive Director of the Bureau, Nana Yaw Akwada had said “All sorts of people are trading in nose masks in manners that are most unhygienic. So by the time you even want to comply with that directive, you would rather end up contaminating yourselves.”