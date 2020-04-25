The Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly (CCMA) in the Central Region will from Monday, April 27, 2020, commence a mandatory wearing of face masks as authorities intensify the region’s efforts against the spread of COVID-19.

All public and private institutions in the region have also been instructed by the Assembly to begin a ‘No Face Mask, No Entry’ policy from the same date.

In a memo, the Assembly said these are attempts to ensure compliance with the directives of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s appeal on the wearing of face masks to prevent the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

Employees, visitors, customers, traders, passengers, drivers and market women have been asked to abide by these directives.

“All public and private institutions are to ensure the wearing of face masks by all staff and visitors. Commercial drivers are to ensure that passengers wear face masks before they board vehicles. Market women, traders are to ensure that passengers wear face masks before they board vehicles”, portions of the statement read.

It further concluded that: “management of CCMA advises all public and private institutions including hospitals, clinics, shops, banks, pharmacies, lorry stations among others to put notices of No Face Mask, No entry. This directive takes effect from Monday, April 27, 2020”.

President Akufo-Addo in a televised national broadcast advised Ghanaians to wear face masks as a measure to prevent contracting COVID-19.

“I want to encourage you to wear a mask wherever you go, as it will help you not to contract the virus, and keep it clean… If you own a business or are providing a service, i.e. a barber, a hairdresser, a tailor, a taxi driver, a trotro driver and his ‘mate’, a shop keeper, a food seller, please do well to use a mask,” the president advised.

The wearing of face masks in public places has also been made mandatory within the Greater Accra Region.

COVID-19 cases in Ghana currently stand at 1,279 with the Central Region recording Region 9 of such cases.

The number of recoveries stands at 134.

However, Ghana’s death toll of the novel disease has risen to ten.

12 out of the 16 regions have recorded cases. The Ahafo, Bono, Bono East and Savannah Regions are however yet to confirm a COVID-19 case.

Greater Accra leads the regional distribution with 1,089 cases followed by the Ashanti Region with 69 and Eastern Region, 56.