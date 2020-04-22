Ghana’s COVID-19 cases have increased to 1,154 with 120 recoveries.

This was announced by the Ghana Health Service at a press briefing on Wednesday, April, 22, 2020.

The development means that 112 new cases have been confirmed with 21 more people recovering since Sunday, April 19 when President Nana Akufo-Addo addressed the country.

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Aboagye at the press conference indicated that except for the 115 travellers who tested positive on mandatory quarantine, new cases were recorded in the category of enhanced contact tracing and the general surveillance.

“Under the general surveillance, we have 401 cases that have reported positive. We still have the 115 travellers quarantined and tested positive and enhanced contact tracing in the last three weeks, we have 638 positives, bringing the number 1,154 cases as at today [April 22, 2020,” he said.

“Out of this, we have had about 120 recovered, It changed from the 99 in the last reporting,” he added.

Health authorities say the majority of the new cases were confirmed from the backlog of cases yet to be tested by the various testing centers across the country including the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research and the Kumasi Center for Collaborative Research in Tropical Medicine (KCCR).

Meanwhile, the government has said that it expects more new cases to be reported.

