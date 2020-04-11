Ghana’s fastest-growing television network Citi TV has embarked on a fumigation exercise of selected University campuses in Accra.

The exercise, which is in partnership with waste management company Zoomlion Ghana limited, is a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative by the company; seeks to keep the campuses safe and clean for use when academic work resumes.

Schools are on forced break as part of government’s measures to curtail the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The team of sprayers started the exercise at the University of Professional Studies Accra, after which they proceeded to the University of Ghana campus.

The exercise is expected to be extended to the campuses of some private universities in the coming days.