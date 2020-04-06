The Ghana Water Company Limited says customers who have defaulted in the payment of their water bills will not enjoy the government’s announced free water supply.

The Chief Executive Officer of the company, Dr. Clifford Braimah says all customers whose lines have been disconnected for non-payment of bills will not also be reconnected.

He said those who owe the company must pay their debts in order to be guaranteed the free water supply.

“The people who are owing us, we expect that they pay before they get free water. Somebody said those of them who have been disconnected, we have to connect them so that they will benefit from the three months [free water service]. I said the President is not telling me to give free water to those who are not connected because the president is not paying for January or February. And so those owing will have to pay,” he said in an interview on the Citi Breakfast Show today, Monday.

President Nana Akufo-Addo while addressing the country on developments regarding the national fight against COVID-19 said the government will foot the water bill of Ghanaians for April, May and June 2020 to provide relief for Ghanaians amidst the partial lockdown in some parts of the country.

Ghana Water Company Ltd and the Electricity Company of Ghana have been directed to ensure the stable supply of water and electricity during this period.

“In addition, there will be no disconnection of supply. Furthermore, the government will absorb the water bills for all Ghanaians for the next three months, ie, April, May, and June. All water tankers, publicly and privately-owned, are also going to be mobilized to ensure the supply of water to all vulnerable communities,” Akufo-Addo said.

He also indicated that arrangements were being made for communities that do not enjoy water supply to be served by water tankers.

Dr. Braimah said a meeting will be held later today to discuss the modalities involved in having water tankers supply water to communities not served by the Ghana Water Company Limited.

“There are some people in Accra who already do not have connection and we are setting aside tanker services to be able to attend to them. We will consider those who have been disconnected as those that are to benefit from the tanker service,” he said.

Many Ghanaians are expecting to benefit from the gesture which they believe will ease pressure on their finances especially as the announced partial lockdown and suspension of most businesses have affected their livelihoods.

The availability of water has become critical due to the need for regular handwashing as part of efforts to fight COVID-19 in Ghana.