Ghana’s death toll of the novel Coronavirus has increased to nine.

The Ghana Health Service confirmed this on Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Meanwhile, the total COVID-19 cases in the country have shot up from 641 to 834.

“The Ghana Health Service is supervising the completion of a backlog of laboratory samples which have been picked for testing as part of the COVID-19 testing exercise. This is after some 57,000 samples have already been successfully tested as of April 15th, 2020. In the first batch of this backlog, an additional 198 have been found to be positive. This will bring Ghana’s total case count to 834 at the moment,” a statement from the Ghana Health Service explained.

“Total samples tested so far now stands at 60, 916 with 1.37 % testing positive. The results of these backlog of samples when released do not mean the number of new cases recorded on the day of the report.” the Service added.

16 more people have recovered from the disease in the country making a total of 99 recoveries.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra – 685

Ashanti Region – 59

Eastern Region – 51

Northern Region -11

Volta Region – 9

Upper West Region – 8

Upper East Region – 8

North East Region -1

Western Region -1

Central Region- 1

