Managers of the Eastern Regional Hospital say they will soon prevent patients and their relatives who visit the hospital without nose masks from entering the facility.

According to management, it has become necessary for them to take pragmatic measures to protect their clients and staff following the COVID-19 outbreak.

In an interview with Citi News on the sidelines of a presentation of personal protective equipment from the Ghana Bar Association, the Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr. Cardinal Newton who expressed worry about the level of social distancing being practised in the region said the hospital is manufacturing some face masks for patients free of charge.

“We are very much concern about social distancing here in the hospital and as such, we always ensure that patients and relatives who come here strictly observe the social distancing protocols. We do not let people sit together when in the queue for consulting or any department here as it used to be those days”.

“We have had a management meeting about making nose masks mandatory for all clients and family members who visit the hospital and this decision I will is in the best interest of the patients and their relatives as well as health professionals here at the hospital. You know that a lot of people come to the hospital with different conditions and in these times of COVID-19 you may never know who is infected so it is proper for us to protect our clients and their relatives,” he added.

President Nana Akufo-Addo in a televised national broadcast advised Ghanaians to wear face masks as a measure to prevent contracting COVID-19.

The total number of Coronavirus case count in Ghana has shot up to 1,550.

The number of recoveries stands at 155 with the death toll of the novel disease rising to 11.

Dr. Newton added that “management has manufactured some local mask which we are going give to our clients and any other person who visits our facility. We are going to insist on the nose mask directive so that if you are not wearing a nose mask you won’t be granted access to our facility. These are not ordinary times and we are expected to take pragmatic decisions to protect our clients, their relatives, and staff of the hospital and I can assure you we are committed to doing just that”.