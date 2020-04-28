Health and Safety Group Africa (HESAG Africa), Ghana’s premier Health and Safety Tink Tank, has urged government and employers to take the required measures to prioritize the safety and well-being of workers by providing a healthy and safe work environment as the country continues to fight the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

The group believes giving precedence to the welfare of workers could help foster hope among the workforce.

This call comes as the world marks ‘World Day For Safety and Health at Work’ today, April 28, 2020.

A statement issued by the think-tank and signed by its President, Dzifa Francis Ahadzi, stated that “HESAG Africa wishes to encourage all workers to continue to adhere to all the safety protocols laid down by the Government and the Ministry of Health; these include observing physical and social distancing, washing of hands frequently under running water with soap, using alcohol-based hand sanitizers, using recommended face masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) in order to avoid contracting the novel COVID-19.”

The group congratulated all Ghanaian workers for their resilience, commitment and support towards defeating the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

Among other things, the group also commended the Government of Ghana for steps it has taken so far in confronting the pandemic to avoid its spread.

“We are grateful to all frontline workers including health workers especially for all the sacrifices they are making for us to win the fight against the pandemic,” the statement noted.

Given the continuous rise in COVID-19 infections in most parts of the world including Ghana, HESAG Africa, has called on the Government and employers to take the necessary measures to prioritize the safety and well-being of all workers.

“We wish to encourage them to continue to protect workers by providing them with the required PPE and safe working environments. Employers are reminded that a healthy and safe work environment ensures a productive workforce. We wish to once again congratulate all Ghanaian workers for their contributions towards the development of the nation even under very challenging working conditions. We also commend every Ghanaian for complying and supporting the Government in her efforts to reducing the spread of COVID-19”, the group added.

HESAG Africa implored workers to continue to demand healthy and safe working conditions from their employers to ensure their well-being, not only in these difficult times but beyond the COVID-19 crisis. We also urge workers to act responsibly by adhering to the safety rules and regulations put in place at their workplaces.

“Beyond this crisis, we would like to urge you all to resume your daily activities in a manner that would sustain the progress we have chalked ​ in suppressing the transmission and spread. As we ponder on the theme for this year’s celebration, let us all continue to obey and adhere to the safety measures and protocols outlined for us to stay safe and protected. Our families, our society, our country and the world need’s us. Let us protect ourselves and stay safe”.

World Day For Safety and Health at Work

The International Labor Organization (ILO) has set aside 28th April to be marked every year as World Day For Safety and Health at Work.

The day which is commemorated this year with the focus on the novel Corona Virus pandemic has, “Stop the pandemic: Safety and health at work can save lives” as its theme.