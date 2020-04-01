The National Hospitality Association of Ghana (NHAG) has petitioned government to implement measures that will cushion its members from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NHAG, which is made up of about 60 mainline restaurants and eateries in good standing within the Accra and Tema Metropolis in a press statement, signed by its Executive Secretary, Theodore Dzeble, commended government for measures already taken to cushion their area of operation.

However, in their press statement, they called on the government to put in place measures to ensure their survival.

“The National Hospitality Association of Ghana (NHAG) wishes to draw the attention of Government and its related agencies to the unprecedented revenue losses and its attendant mass layoffs threatening the survival of the industry in the wake of the COVID-19 upsurge in Ghana…While commending Government for its prompt response to addressing peculiar challenges in the industry, it is the view of the Association that the announced measures are not far-reaching enough. Consequently, the Association proposes the following comprehensive back-up actions to rescue the industry from a total meltdown.”

In the press release, the association among other things urged the government to among other things suspend statutory payments including the 1% Tourism Levy, EPA/GHAMRO/ARSOG charges until further notice.

The Association also asked the government to “reduce utility and water tariffs by at least 65%, Reduce the Output Rate for hotels to match 3% Input Rate paid by all suppliers, Reduce property rates by 50%, Negotiate with SSNIT to pay 50% salaries of employees over a period of six-month and Mitigate import duties on Food and Non-Food Products.”

According to the NHAG “the Association believes the above measures would provide further safeguard for the industry and prevent an unmitigated collapse which could wipe off all the economic gains made so far by the Government in the last few years.”

