The Awutu Senya East Municipal Assembly in the Central Region has temporarily closed down the Kasoa Old and New markets.

This follows what the Assembly says is the failure of the market leaders to ensure that vendors comply with the social distancing protocol and other enhanced hygiene measures amidst COVID-19 fears.

The order takes effect from Thursday, April 9, 2020, at 4 pm.

Alternative arrangements have however been made for satellite markets at the Odupongkepehe Zion, Datus, Akweley Anglican and Ofaakor D/A school parks.

Additionally, there shall be no market days until further notice.

“There has been general admonishment for people to regulate social distancing protocol to avoid overcrowding in our markets. The Assembly after several engagements with market leaders and the relevant stakeholders has come to the conclusion that market actors are reluctant to comply with the spacing, rotation and other healthy guidance policies proposed by the assembly to curtail the spread of the virus. To this end, Kaosa New and Old Markets shall be closed effective Thursday, April 9, 2020, at 4 pm”, the Assembly said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the satellite markets are to close at 4 pm each day.

Regular market tolls shall be collected by the Assembly’s revenue collectors during the period.

The Assembly is pleading with both buyers and sellers to adhere to the directives as it will “employ every legal means at its disposal to sustain compliance”.

Earlier warning

The Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama had earlier warned of an imminent closure of markets where vendors fail to comply with social distancing directives.

According to her, the need to enforce all relevant protocols to contain the spread of COVID-19 will be paramount in all dealings with the market vendors in the wake of the pandemic.

She told Citi News over the weekend that if social distancing is not observed in these markets, they will be closed for a few days so as to prove the government’s seriousness to this directive and also prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Central region records first COVID-19 case

The Central Region has recorded its first case of Coronavirus.

The region becomes the 7th in Ghana to have confirmed a positive case.

The Ghana Health Service’s regular updates indicated that the patient was identified and tested positive as a result of the ongoing enhanced contract tracing exercise.

No further information has been given about the patient but the person has been taken into care.