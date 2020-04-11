As a response to the COVID-19 pandemic which has forced hundreds of thousands of students to stay at home, Scholastic Incorporated, together with a local partner Smartline Limited, is supporting the Ghana Library Authority, to offer 60 days free unlimited access to their award-winning learning programs to connect children at home to knowledge resources.

Scholastic Incorporated, global multinational publishing, education and Media Company, is the world’s largest publisher and distributor of children’s books in the world and a leading provider of the literacy curriculum.

Speaking on the offer, the Executive Director of the Ghana Library Authority, Mr. Hayford Siaw stated that, “This is a great opportunity for parents and pupils in Ghana during this period of the pandemic. Our children can now have access to world-class online learning resources covering different subject areas to enable them stay intellectually engaged.”

“This free offer will also serve as a bonding opportunity for parents and children. I will, therefore, entreat all Ghanaians to take full advantage and sign up”, he added.

The company is giving free access to over 1,200 fiction and non-fiction eBooks with quizzes to test students’ comprehension after reading.

Parents, teachers, schools, after-school set-ups and reading clubs can have access to these resources to help their children and pupils to continue to learn.

Knowing the attention span of children, the offer includes programs like Bookflix (KG-Primary 3) and Trueflix (Upper Primary to Secondary) which employs creative methods like dynamic videos, narration, puzzles and vocabulary support among others to sustain children interest. Different subjects such as Science, Social Studies and English are also covered in the package, together with interesting project ideas for children’s total engagement.

In addition, a user can have access to 1,100 newspapers from 195 countries in 73 languages.

This offer is to support Ghana Library Authority’s objective of using technology to promote literacy and life-long learning especially at this difficult time.

To register, go on the Ghana Library website, www.ghanalibrary.org, click on “Courses and select GhLA Scholastic from the drop down menu fill the application form and check your email for your login –in details in 24 hours.