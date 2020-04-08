Nine tricycle riders in the Sunyani Municipality of the Bono Region have been put before court for flouting the ban on the use of tricycle as means of commercial transportation in the Region.

Following the outbreak of COVID-19 in Ghana, the Bono Regional Coordinating Council placed a ban on the use of tricycles in the Region.

The Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) Commander for the Bono Region, Superintendent Stephen Tenkorang in an interview with Citi News explained that some riders continuously flout the directive despite being apprehended and fined by the court.

“Some of them are not adhering to any advice that is given to them so we have to resort to court action. So far we have processed nine for court…Even those who were sent to court yesterday as soon as one of them was fined GHS240, he left the court premises and went back to pick passengers. He has been arrested and put before the court but this time we have to bring it to the notice of the court that this is the character of this man and the court will deal with it.”

The Bono region has not recorded any case of Coronavirus as Ghana cases rise to 313.

To regulate the movement of persons providing essential services within lockdown areas, the President deployed Aayalolo buses to affected communities.

Some assemblies have rolled out measures such as the closure of the market in Kpando to enforce social distance. Also, following the closure of the Kumasi Central Market on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, the market is set to run on a shift system after it is opened for trading activities on Thursday, April 9, 2020.